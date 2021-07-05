The Global Consumer Kitchen Knife Market is expected to grow by USD 680.10 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Kitchen Knife Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102890/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the consumer kitchen knife market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for premium knives and access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of cutlery. In addition, the growing demand for premium knives is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The consumer kitchen knife market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The consumer kitchen knife market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-electric

• Electric



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer kitchen knife market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on consumer kitchen knife market covers the following areas:

• Consumer kitchen knife market sizing

• Consumer kitchen knife market forecast

• Consumer kitchen knife market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading consumer kitchen knife market vendors that include AL MAR Knives, Cuisinart, Fallkniven AB, Fiskars Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Lifetime Brands Inc., Messermeister Inc., The Oneida Group Inc., Wüsthof GmbH, and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG. Also, the consumer kitchen knife market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

