Insights on the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Global Market to 2026 - by Raw Materials, Type, Manufacturing Process, Application and Region

The global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) refers to a composite material that consists of a polymer matrix fortified with fibers. Epoxy, polyester, nylon and vinyl are some of the commonly used CFRPs, which are usually produced by the infusion of the resin with a carbon fiber reinforcement. They are also manufactured through various other processes, such as layup, pultrusion and winding, compression and injection, etc. These plastics exhibit numerous physical properties, such as impact resistance, fatigue resistance, high tensile strength, durability and minimal weight. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in the manufacturing of sports equipment, aerospace and automotive components, protective helmets, blades of wind turbines and construction materials.



The continuous growth in the aerospace industry, along with the increasing product demand for the manufacturing of lightweight automotive components, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to the traditionally used materials, such as aluminum and steel, CFRPs aid in the manufacturing of environment-friendly and lightweight components with improved fuel economy and higher efficiencies. Extensive utilization of CFRP in the production of various building and construction materials is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Columns, piers, pylons and reinforcing structures are manufactured using CFRP, owing to its durability and resistance against electromagnetic interference. Other factors, including the growing demand for high-performance products in the defense sector and the increasing product utilization in surgical implants and other medical applications, are projected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Raw Materials:

Polyacrylonitrile

Pitch-based

Rayon-based

Breakup by Type:

Thermoset

Epoxy Resin

Polyester Resin

Vinyl Resin

Thermoplastic

Polyurethane

Polyether Ether Ketone

Polyethersulfone

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Layup

Pultrusion and Filament Winding

Resin Transfer

Injection and Compression Moulding

Others

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Civil Engineering

Sporting Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Marine Applications

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited., Toray Industries, Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw materials?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Raw Materials

6.1 Polyacrylonitrile

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Pitch-based

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Rayon-based

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Thermoset

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Epoxy Resin

7.1.2.2 Polyester Resin

7.1.2.3 Vinyl Resin

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Thermoplastic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Polyurethane

7.2.2.2 Polyether Ether Ketone

7.2.2.3 Polyethersulfone

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

8.1 Layup

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pultrusion and Filament Winding

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Resin Transfer

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Injection and Compression Moulding

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Aerospace & Defense

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Wind Energy

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Civil Engineering

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Sporting Goods

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Electrical and Electronics

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Marine Applications

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Cytec Industries Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Hexcel Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 SGL Carbon SE

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Teijin Limited.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Toray Industries Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

