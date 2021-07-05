Global Foot Insoles Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Aetrex Worldwide, Bayer and Implus Footcare Among Others

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foot Insoles Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the foot insoles market and it is poised to grow by $1.41 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report on foot insoles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in the older population, rising number of road accidents, and the growing prevalence of obesity.
The foot insoles market analysis includes the material and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the demand for the custom products as one of the prime reasons driving the foot insoles market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the use of eco-friendly products and increase in organized retail in developing countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on foot insoles market covers the following areas:
- Foot insoles market sizing
- Foot insoles market forecast
- Foot insoles market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foot insoles market vendors that include Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Bayer AG, Hanger Inc., Stable Step LLC, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, SOLO Laboratories Inc., Superfeet Worldwide Inc.Implus Footcare LLC, and Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd. Also, the foot insoles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Medical insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sports insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Polypropylene and EVA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aetrex Worldwide Inc.
- Bauerfeind AG
- Bayer AG
- Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd.
- Hanger Inc.
- Implus Footcare LLC
- Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA
- SOLO Laboratories Inc.
- Stable Step LLC
- Superfeet Worldwide Inc.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
