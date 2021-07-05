Global Foot Insoles Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Aetrex Worldwide, Bayer and Implus Footcare Among Others

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foot Insoles Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the foot insoles market and it is poised to grow by $1.41 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report on foot insoles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in the older population, rising number of road accidents, and the growing prevalence of obesity.



The foot insoles market analysis includes the material and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the demand for the custom products as one of the prime reasons driving the foot insoles market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the use of eco-friendly products and increase in organized retail in developing countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on foot insoles market covers the following areas:

Foot insoles market sizing

Foot insoles market forecast

Foot insoles market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foot insoles market vendors that include Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Bayer AG, Hanger Inc., Stable Step LLC, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, SOLO Laboratories Inc., Superfeet Worldwide Inc.Implus Footcare LLC, and Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd. Also, the foot insoles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Medical insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Polypropylene and EVA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Bayer AG

Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd.

Hanger Inc.

Implus Footcare LLC

Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

SOLO Laboratories Inc.

Stable Step LLC

Superfeet Worldwide Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4t06n