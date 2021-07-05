The Worldwide Frac Sand Industry is Expected to Grow by $1.59 Billion Between 2021 to 2025

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Frac Sand Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the frac sand market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.59 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report on the frac sand market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for fine mesh raw frac sand and the abundance of unconventional oil and gas resources.



The frac sand market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The frac sand market is segmented as below:



By Type

White sand

Brown sand

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the increasing number of strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the frac sand market growth during the next few years.



The report on frac sand market covers the following areas:

Frac sand market sizing

Frac sand market forecast

Frac sand market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frac sand market vendors that include Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Covia Holdings Corp., Emerge Energy Services LP, Hi Crush Inc., Sibelco Group, Sierra Frac Sand LLC, SmartSand Inc., Source Energy Services Ltd., and US Silica Holdings Inc. Also, the frac sand market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

White sand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Brown sand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Badger Mining Corp.

CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Covia Holdings Corp.

Emerge Energy Services LP

Hi Crush Inc.

Sibelco Group

Sierra Frac Sand LLC

SmartSand Inc.

Source Energy Services Ltd.

US Silica Holdings Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

