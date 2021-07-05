The Global In-Game Advertising Market is expected to grow by $ 3.54 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881099/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on in-game advertising market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of gamers and growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies, increase in popularity of mobile gaming, and growing popularity of dynamic in-game advertising. In addition, increase in the number of gamers and a growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The in-game advertising market analysis include platform segment and geographic landscape



The in-game advertising market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Mobile

• Computing

• Console



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the incorporation of NLP with in-game advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the in-game advertising market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of programmatic in-game advertisement and increasing focus on native advertising will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on in-game advertising market covers the following areas:

• In-game advertising market sizing

• In-game advertising market forecast

• In-game advertising market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-game advertising market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc. Also, the in-game advertising market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

