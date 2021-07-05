Insights on the Phytosterols Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Application and Region

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phytosterols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global phytosterols market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Phytosterols, or plant sterols, are naturally occurring bioactive compounds that are structurally similar to cholesterol found in animals. They are commonly available in unrefined vegetable oils, whole grains, seeds, nuts and legumes, and are primarily consumed to block the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive system. Phytosterols interfere with the intestinal absorption of cholesterol by displacing its molecules from micelles and facilitating its excretion, which aids in the reduction of the blood cholesterol levels. This, in turn, helps in maintaining an overall healthy body by preventing ailments such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity and different types of cancers.



The increasing prevalence of disorders, such as hypercholesterolemia and cancer, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly demanding food products and dietary supplements that are rich in phytosterols due to their potential health benefits. Products such as milk, sausages, baked goods, yogurts, spreads and margarine are being fortified with the compound to enhance their nutritional content. Furthermore, the utilization of herbal and mineral extracts as food additives is also augmenting the product demand. Phytosterols are a crucial ingredient in dark chocolate formulations, which is a hugely popular confection item among the masses. The thriving cosmetic and skincare industry acts as another growth-inducing factor as it uses phytosterols in anti-aging creams and lotions due to their skin-replenishing and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, various product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) to enhance the therapeutic benefits of phytosterols are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global phytosterols market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.



Breakup by Product Type:

Beta-Sitosterols

Campesterols

Stigmasterols

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food Ingredients

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Arboris, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Cargill, Cognis, Lipofoods, Matrix Fine Sciences, Pharmachem Laboratories Inc., Raisio Group, Unilever, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global phytosterols market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global phytosterols market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global phytosterols market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Phytosterols Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Beta-Sitosterols

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Campesterols

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Stigmasterols

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food Ingredients

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cosmetics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.1.1 Germany

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 France

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.1.3 United Kingdom

8.1.3.1 Market Trends

8.1.3.2 Market Forecast

8.1.4 Italy

8.1.4.1 Market Trends

8.1.4.2 Market Forecast

8.1.5 Spain

8.1.5.1 Market Trends

8.1.5.2 Market Forecast

8.1.6 Russia

8.1.6.1 Market Trends

8.1.6.2 Market Forecast

8.1.7 Others

8.1.7.1 Market Trends

8.1.7.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 India

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 South Korea

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Australia

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Indonesia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4.4 Columbia

8.4.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.4.2 Market Forecast

8.4.5 Chile

8.4.5.1 Market Trends

8.4.5.2 Market Forecast

8.4.6 Peru

8.4.6.1 Market Trends

8.4.6.2 Market Forecast

8.4.7 Others

8.4.7.1 Market Trends

8.4.7.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Turkey

8.5.1.1 Market Trends

8.5.1.2 Market Forecast

8.5.2 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2.1 Market Trends

8.5.2.2 Market Forecast

8.5.3 Iran

8.5.3.1 Market Trends

8.5.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5.4 United Arab Emirates

8.5.4.1 Market Trends

8.5.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5.5 Others

8.5.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.5.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Indicators



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Arboris

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 BASF

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Cargill

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Cognis

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Lipofoods

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Matrix Fine Sciences

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Pharmachem Laboratories Inc

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Raisio Group

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Unilever

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

