The Global Infrared Aerial Camera Market is expected to grow by $ 209.60 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

Our report on the infrared aerial camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of infrared aerial cameras in UAVs and the growing use of infrared aerial cameras across various applications. In addition, the increasing use of infrared aerial cameras in UAVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The infrared aerial camera market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The infrared aerial camera market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Military



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased benefits of cooled infrared cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the infrared aerial camera market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on infrared aerial camera market covers the following areas:

• Infrared aerial camera market sizing

• Infrared aerial camera market forecast

• Infrared aerial camera market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrared aerial camera market vendors that include DIAS Infrared GmbH, FLIR Systems Inc., HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS, Infrared Cameras Inc., InfraTec GmbH, Jenoptik AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., and Workswell Sro. Also, the infrared aerial camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

