The Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market is expected to grow by USD 3.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

Our report on the industrial emission control systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing GHG emissions from industries, increase in power and electricity demand, and the growth in the construction industry. In addition, growing GHG emissions from industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial emission control systems market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial emission control systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Power generation

• Iron and steel

• Cement

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the development of high-efficiency filters as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial emission control systems market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the adoption of IoT in industrial emission and the flourishing FGD gypsum market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial emission control systems market covers the following areas:

• Industrial emission control systems market sizing

• Industrial emission control systems market forecast

• Industrial emission control systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial emission control systems market vendors that include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., CECO Environmental Corp., Ducon, Durr AG, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamon & Cie (International) SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Thermax Ltd. Also, the industrial emission control systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

