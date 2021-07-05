The Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market is expected to grow by USD 3.13 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873397/?utm_source=GNW

13 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Our report on architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of global construction market, reduction in design time, and increasing requirements for large-scale project management. In addition, the growth of global construction market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market analysis includes product segment, deployment segment, and geographic landscape.



The architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing popularity of cloud-based AEC solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in intelligent processing and growth of 5D BIM will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market covers the following areas:

• Architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market sizing

• Architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market forecast

• Architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market vendors that include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Newforma Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., and Trimble Inc. Also, the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

