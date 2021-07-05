The Global Industrial Robots Market is expected to grow by $ 3.97 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389662/?utm_source=GNW

97 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial robots market in the automotive industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing, growth in the global automotive industry, and a regulatory framework to ensure the safety of the workforce. In addition, increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial robots market in the automotive industry market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial robots market in the automotive industry market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Material handling

• Assembly line

• Welding

• Painting and dispensing

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of IoT and industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial robots market in the automotive industry market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced software to improve programming and integration of vision systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial robots market in the automotive industry market covers the following areas:

• Industrial robots market in the automotive industry market sizing

• Industrial robots market in the automotive industry market forecast

• Industrial robots market in the automotive industry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial robots market in the automotive industry market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the industrial robots market in the automotive industry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389662/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________