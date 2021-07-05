The Global In-Plant Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 508.82 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387088/?utm_source=GNW

82 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Our report on the in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing lifestyle and e-commerce driving automotive aftermarket and increased productivity and reduced labor cost due to the use of AGVs. In addition, changing lifestyle and e-commerce driving automotive aftermarket is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry is segmented as below:

By Service

• In-plant warehousing

• Line-side feeding

• Packing

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing electrification in vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry covers the following areas:

• In-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry sizing

• In-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry forecast

• In-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry vendors that include CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, Schenker AG, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. Also, the in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387088/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________