Benjamin Hill Samples 12.2wt% Copper on Sonora Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its Benjamin Hill property, comprised of the Sonora Gold and Sonora Copper concessions. Recent systematic chip sampling in the Caracahui, Caracahui Norte and Sonora Copper areas has yielded samples with up to 12.2wt% Cu and 15.9 g/t Au with multiple additional samples in the range of 1.1 – 10.2wt% Cu and 1.2 – 3.3 g/t Au (Figures 1 & 2 and Tables 1 and 2). Copper values on several samples were above standard laboratory analytical method threshold of 10wt% and required those samples to be rerun at a higher threshold to accurately measure copper concentrations.



The recent advancement of exploration on the Sonora Gold concession has identified expansive copper mineralization along broadly continuous structural trends which have not yet been fully explored. Benjamin Hill Mining geologists encountered the above noted copper and gold mineralization while conducting detailed mapping and sampling in the Caracahui North and Sonora Copper areas. BHM geologists collected 587 rock chip samples focusing on widespread occurrences of quartz veining and quartz breccias which contain abundant hematite (specularite), limonite, and minor amounts of pyrite. This type of geology is typical of copper and gold mineralization in the Caracahui Norte and Sonora Copper exploration areas of the project.

Greg Bronson, P.Geo., President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. states that “Our teams’ increasing familiarity with the terrain is allowing geologists to focus in on the right rocks and produce some very significant results. Our recent findings reinforce our thinking that we are looking at a big, copper-gold endowed system that is showing us the right geological indicators for a significant Cu-Au porphyry system at depth.”

Advancing the Drill Program

BHM is expects the imminent reception of drill permits and has prepared an inaugural drill program targeting the most prospective geology at the Caracahui, Caracahui Norte and Sonora Copper exploration areas. In the meantime, BHM Geologists are turning attention to the old workings, with plans to conduct detailed mapping and sampling, and will continue to expand the systematic application of modern exploration methods to under explored areas.

Figure 1. Copper Assays in the Caracahui Norte, Caracahui and Sonora Copper areas





Figure 2. Gold Assays in the Caracahui Norte, Caracahui and Sonora Copper area





SAMPLE East North Au Eq 75 Au Total Cu % Ag PPM 2469 495959 3344427 1.1 0.1 12.2 79.7 2432 496200 3344735 2.0 1.7 10.2 15.4 2219 497733 3347605 0.1 0.0 4.4 7.6 2323 494841 3341959 0.5 0.2 4.3 24.6 2306 494943 3341777 2.5 1.2 2.4 98.2 2523 497197 3346233 0.1 0.1 1.9 3.3 2339 495063 3341984 0.0 0.0 1.9 0.1 2486 498120 3346862 0.2 0.1 1.6 8.1 2752 492992 3342743 0.9 0.6 1.5 23.8 2468 497316 3346568 0.7 0.3 1.4 27.7 2531 495825 3345942 0.3 0.1 1.4 13.1 2028 497549 3347370 0.0 0.0 1.2 0.3 2135 495536 3343949 0.0 0.0 1.1 2.2 2032 497493 3347413 0.3 0.1 1.1 20.1 2644 495605 3345441 0.0 0.0 1.1 0.6 2282 497764 3347656 0.0 0.0 1.1 0.9 2536 496777 3345895 1.0 0.3 1.1 51.0 2482 498111 3346909 2.4 2.2 0.9 17.4 Table 1. Copper Assay Highlights from June Sampling Work





SAMPLE East North Au Eq Au PPM Cu % Ag PPM 2696 495812.1 3346680 15.9 15.9 0.4 2.6 2667 495311 3345222 3.9 3.3 0.1 46.7 2311 494928 3341859 3.4 2.5 0.1 65.0 2409 495857 3346256 2.5 2.4 0.5 6.9 2482 498111 3346909 2.4 2.2 0.9 17.4 2712 495408.5 3345354 2.9 2.2 0.2 57.5 2462 497346.2 3346524 2.7 2.0 0.3 53.5 2496 498215 3346921 2.3 1.9 0.3 27.6 2432 496199.5 3344735 2.0 1.7 10.2 15.4 2759 492830.8 3343009 2.0 1.7 0.1 23.1 2455 497455.2 3346327 1.7 1.7 0.0 1.0 2726 494828 3344303 1.7 1.7 0.0 2.5 2356 497430.1 3346486 1.6 1.5 0.1 2.5 2312 494936.2 3341855 1.9 1.4 0.0 35.6 2763 495230.5 3345312 1.3 1.2 0.0 2.0 2328 494880 3342042 1.6 1.2 0.4 28.9 2306 494943 3341777 2.5 1.2 2.4 98.2 Table 2. Gold Assay Highlights from June Sampling Work

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All rock samples were selected by a BHM geologist. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and stored at the company field office in a secure area and were later transported by company truck directly the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVM) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis to BVM in Vancouver, B.C. for 45-element ICP-MS analysis after modified 4 acid aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 30-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-ES finish. Copper assays that initially ran above 10,000ppm were rerun using ICP-ES analysis to obtain accurate assay values. Both Hermosillo and Vancouver BVM facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions along the Mojave fault in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo., President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

