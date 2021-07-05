The Global Arc Welding Robots Market is expected to grow by $ 624.13 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Arc Welding Robots Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336696/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on arc welding robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the robots adoption in the aerospace industry, high accuracy, efficiency, and repeatability of arc welding robots, and stringent regulatory framework to ensure the safety of the workforce. In addition, robots adoption in the aerospace industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The arc welding robots market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The arc welding robots market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumable method

• Non-consumable method



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the inclusion of sensing technology to design adaptive arc welding robots as one of the prime reasons driving the arc welding robots market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced software to improve programming and the emergence of collaborative arc welding robots will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on arc welding robots market covers the following areas:

• Arc welding robots market sizing

• Arc welding robots market forecast

• Arc welding robots market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading arc welding robots market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, FANUC Corp., MIDEA GROUP, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp., Panasonic Corp., Teradyne Inc., Carl Cloos, Schweisstechnik GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the arc welding robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

