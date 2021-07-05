Global Starch Derivatives Market Size & Demand Will Reach USD 64.1 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Starch Derivatives Market by Type (Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin, and Others), By Source (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat, and Others), By Form (Dry, and Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Papermaking, Weaving & Textiles, Medicines & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Feed, and Others), By Region: Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Starch Derivatives Market size & share expected to reach to USD 64.1 Billion by 2026 from USD 50.9 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Starch Derivatives Market: Overview

Starch derivatives, also known as modified starch, are made by altering the characteristics of native starch by enzymatic, physical, or chemical means. Starch derivatives are utilized for a variety of purposes in a variety of sectors. They are utilized as stabilizers and thickeners in the food and beverage industry whereas they are used as a tablet binder in the pharmaceutical sector, in cosmetics as an emulsifier, and in animal feed as a fiber addition. Process tolerance increase, shear stability, film formation, flocculation, adhesiveness, pH stability improvement, and acid stability are some of the other different functions of starch derivatives.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Starch Derivatives Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/starch-derivatives-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

JP & SB International

ShreeGluco Biotech Private Ltd.

Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Cargill

Tate & Lyle

Grain Processing Corporation

AGRANA

Fooding Company Limited

Tereos

Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd.

B Food Science Co. Ltd.

Sinofi Ingredients

Molinos Juan Semino SA

Jay Sardar Starch & Gum Consultant

Gujarat Ambuja Export

Varun Industries

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion

Roquette Frères

Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd.

Gulshan Polyols

Foodchem International Corporation

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Nagase & Co. Ltd.

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/starch-derivatives-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Starch Derivatives Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Starch Derivatives Market?

What are the top companies operative in Starch Derivatives Market?

What segments are covered in the Starch Derivatives Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of Starch Derivatives Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/starch-derivatives-market

Market Dynamics & Growth Factors

Some of the key factors driving the growth of the starch derivatives market are rising demand for convenience foods and drinks in emerging nations, population expansion, and rising per-capita income. Large sums of money are spent on research and development by businesses. The prospects for starch derivative goods in the worldwide market have improved as a result of these advancements. Starch is also used in the biofuel, fermentation industries, adhesive, finishing, and textile weaving. However, biofuel restrictions are being implemented, and raw material costs are rising, which are limiting the expansion of the starch derivatives industry.

Starch derivatives have improved functional characteristics and can be used in a variety of culinary and non-food applications. It serves as an emulsifier, fat replacer, textural agent, and thickening, among other things. Because of their ability to absorb water and bulk up, starch derivatives provide the necessary mouth feel to the foods they are employed in. As a result, they're a great fat replacement. In food items, starch is also employed as a thickening or a gelling agent, as the texture is one of the most significant aspects in determining whether or not customers would accept the product.

Sustainable polymers made from starch derivatives are viewed as a promising alternative to synthetic plastics in packaging applications. They're also simple to work with, and their inherent antistatic qualities make them ideal for foam package. Other bioplastics are less translucent than starch blends and thermoplastic starch (TPS). Novel nanoscale products based on their derivatives are being developed for ultraselective molecular sieves and coatings, nanoelectronics, and ultraprecise drug delivery, among other uses.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/starch-derivatives-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Starch Derivatives Market: Segmentation

The global starch derivatives market is segregated based on type, source, form, application, and region. Based on type the market is bifurcated into modified starch, hydrolysates, glucose syrup, maltodextrin, cyclodextrin, and others. The glucose syrup segment dominated in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period attributed to its various applications in non-food and food uses. Majorly it is used in the food & beverage industry as a moisture-retaining agent, thickener, and sweetener. Based on the source the market is bifurcated into cassava, wheat, corn, potato, and others. The corn category dominated the source segmentation in 2020 and is expected to dominate the segment in the upcoming years. This can be attributed to the preference for corn as a staple food globally. Corn is used as a thickening agent in liquid-based foods such as custards, gravies, sauces, and soups. Based on form the market is bifurcated into dry and liquid. Based on application the market is divided into industrial, weaving & textiles, cosmetics, food & beverages, papermaking, medicines & pharmaceuticals, feed, and others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/starch-derivatives-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Asia Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Starch Derivatives Market Growth

Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. This can be attributed to the growing processed food demand coupled with the changing trends in the lifestyle of people in the region. Because of increasing industrialization and increased per-capita middle-class spending capability, emerging nations such as India and China are seeing a surge in modified starch consumption. It is projected to see a rise in usage in untapped commercial areas including healthcare, nutrition, and functional foods. The presence of raw materials in abundance in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the starch derivatives market in the region. Corn is one of the major raw materials in the Asia Pacific starch derivatives market. In 2009-2010 India produced 2,000 kilograms of corn per hectare which increased in 2014-2015 to 2,564 kilograms of corn per hectare. Around 10-12% of corn cultivated in India is used in the starch and starch derivatives industry.

Browse the full report “Starch Derivatives Market by Type (Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin, and Others), By Source (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat, and Others), By Form (Dry, and Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Papermaking, Weaving & Textiles, Medicines & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Feed, and Others), By Region: Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/starch-derivatives-market

The global starch derivatives market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Glucose Syrup

Modified Starch

Maltodextrin

Hydrolysates

Cyclodextrin

Others

By Source:

Corn

Cassava

Potato

Wheat

Others

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Papermaking

Weaving & Textiles

Medicines & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Feed

Others

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com