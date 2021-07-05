$350.8 Million Worldwide Arbitrary Waveform Generators Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Market

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arbitrary Waveform Generators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Arbitrary Waveform Generators estimated at US$350.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$589.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Single-Channel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$350.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual-Channel segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Arbitrary Waveform Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$131.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

Aeroflex Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Aplab Ltd.

BandK Precision Corporation

DynamicSignals LLC

Fluke Corporation

HAMEG Instruments GmBH

K Precision Corporation

Keithley Instruments, Inc.

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

Pico Technology

RIGOL Technologies Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz

Stanford Research Systems Inc.

Syntek

Tektronix, Inc.

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.

Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/edqx75