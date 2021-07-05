Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymeric Adsorbents Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for polymeric adsorbents is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% globally. Major factor driving the market studied is the growing demand for polymeric adsorbents in purification processes in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, along with increasing use of the product in separation and purification processes. On the flip side, high cost of polymeric adsorbents in comparison to powdered activated carbon and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is hindering the growth of the market.

The pharmaceutical industry is expected to dominate the end-user industry segment of the global polymeric adsorbents market mainly because of high demand for the removal of antibiotics, proteins, and other compounds from organic aqueous solutions in pharmaceutical applications. Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for Purification Processes in Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries

The increasing use of polymer adsorbents particularly in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry is anticipated to drive the market growth globally. This is mainly attributed to the increasing use of polymeric adsorbents for the separation of antibiotics, proteins, and other compounds from organic aqueous solutions in pharmaceutical applications.

These polymers offer useful properties such as improved porosity, high durability, and more surface area compared to conventional adsorbents. Because of excellent physicochemical properties and adsorption features, several types of polymer adsorbents are employed in several end-user industries like pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and others to treat phenolic wastes.

Also, depending on the operational requirements, the properties such as mechanical strength, adsorption capacity, selectivity can be varied.

Furthermore, the increased use of polymeric adsorbents in separation and purification processes to manufacture high-quality products and simultaneously remove non-toxic industrial effluents is expected to surge the demand for the product during the period.

Asia Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the dominant market for polymeric adsorbents and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the period on account of rapid industrialization in the region.

The increased use of polymeric adsorbents as an adsorption media in the growing food and beverage industry is expected to drive the regional growth. Furthermore, the growing use of polymeric adsorbents for treatment of industrial wastewaters containing heavy metals like arsenic, lead, and others is also expected to support the regional market growth.

The growing use of polymeric adsorbents resins owing to their properties such as hemocompatibility for the separation of compounds from blood and other biologic fluids in pharmaceutical applications is projected to boost the demand in the region.

China is expected to lead the regional demand owing to the presence of major end-user industries. Other Southeast Asian countries are also expected to propel the regional growth owing to increased demand for polymeric adsorbents in several end-user industries such as textile and chemicals. For instance, the industrial output in China increased by 6.3% in 2018, whereas in India, similar trend with a growth rate of 3.4% was witnessed in the first half of 2019.

India is expected to witness significant growth during the period on account of extensive use of polymeric adsorbents for the removal of harmful organic pollutants from industrial effluents coupled with the stringent norms in the region. In addition, the varied applications of polymeric adsorbents such as fragrance extraction, sweetener decolorization, limonin removal from citrus juices and others is creating surge in the regional demand.

Due to the aforementioned factors, the demand for polymeric adsorbents is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Purolite, DuPont, Thermax Limited, LANXESS and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Purification Processes in Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries

4.1.2 Increasing Use of the Product in Separation and Purification Processes

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Polymeric Adsorbents compared to Powdered Activated Carbon

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Methacrylic

5.1.2 Aromatic

5.1.3 Modified Aromatic

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Anthocyanin Removal

5.2.2 Chlorinated Solvents Removal

5.2.3 Heterocyclic Amines Removal

5.2.4 Purification of Alkanolamines

5.2.5 Sugar Decolorization

5.2.6 Others

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Food and Beverage

5.3.2 Industrial

5.3.3 Chemicals

5.3.4 Pharmaceutical

5.3.5 Textile

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%) /Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Purolite

6.4.2 DuPont

6.4.3 Thermax Limited

6.4.4 LANXESS

6.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.6 CHEMRA COMPANY

6.4.7 Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd., Xi'an

6.4.8 Suzhou Nanomicro Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Tianjin Nankai HECHENG S&T Co.,Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



