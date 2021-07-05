KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Cybersecurity Review in China

BEIJING, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that pursuant to the announcement posted by the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, the Company is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority. During the review period, “BOSS Zhipin” app is required to suspend new user registration in China to facilitate the process.



The Company will fully cooperate with the PRC government authority during the review process. The Company plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and continue to enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities.

Apart from the suspension of new user registration of the “BOSS Zhipin” app in China, the Company maintains normal operations.

KANZHUN LIMITED (Nasdaq: BZ) operates the largest online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China in terms of average MAU in 2020. Established seven years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process.

Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion. The company has a vision to redefine every individual’s career development with technology and a passion towards delivering user satisfaction by optimizing efficiency, equality and choice.

