The Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market is expected to grow by $ 173.68 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the smartphone industry and increasing M&A. In addition, growth in the smartphone industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market in APAC analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market in APAC is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive industry

• Aerospace and defense industry

• Electrical and electronics industry

• Others



By Geography

• China

• Japan

• South Korea (Republic of Korea)

• Taiwan

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the reduction in product design time and cost as one of the prime reasons driving the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market growth in APAC during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market vendors in APAC that include Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., COMSOL AB, Convergent Science Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group, Hexagon AB, PTC Inc., and Siemens AG. Also, the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

