The Global Ink Resins Market is expected to grow by $ 1.03 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ink Resins Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05115025/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on ink resins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for flexible packaging in China and growing demand for flexographic printing inks. In addition, increasing demand for flexible packaging in China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ink resins market analysis includes process segment and geographic landscape.



The ink resins market is segmented as below:

By Process

• Lithography printing

• Flexography printing

• Gravure printing

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for green-resins technology for offset ink makers as one of the prime reasons driving the ink resins market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ink resins market covers the following areas:

• Ink resins market sizing

• Ink resins market forecast

• Ink resins market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ink resins market vendors that include Allnex Netherlands BV, Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., BASF SE, DIC Corp., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., INDULOR Chemie GmbH, and Koninklijke DSM NV. Also, the ink resins market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05115025/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________