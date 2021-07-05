The Global Infrared Imaging Software Market is expected to grow by $ 467.05 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Imaging Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961914/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the infrared imaging software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of video surveillance, increasing number of commercial buildings, and consolidation of security solutions. In addition, the increasing adoption of video surveillance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The infrared imaging software market analysis includes the end-user and application segments and geographic landscape.



The infrared imaging software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Government sector

• Commercial sector



By Application

• Surveillance

• Security

• Automation maintenance

• Automotive

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies infrared imaging in mobile phones as one of the prime reasons driving the infrared imaging software market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of cloud-based services and high adoption in non-traditional sectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on infrared imaging software market covers the following areas:

• Infrared imaging software market sizing

• Infrared imaging software market forecast

• Infrared imaging software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrared imaging software market vendors that include Axis Communications AB, BAE Systems Plc, Fortive Corp., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. Also, the infrared imaging software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



