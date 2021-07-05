Global Glutathione Market to Reach US$ 361.0 Million by 2027; Owing to rising demand for Skin Care products, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Glutathione Market to Reach US$ 361.0 Million by 2027 due to rising demand for Skin Care products, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

The global glutathione market was valued at US$ 219.4 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Glutathione Market:

Glutathione is widely used as an antioxidant in skin care products including skin lightning products. The increasing demand for skin lightning products is expected to drive demand for glutathione over the forecast period. Increasing preference for fair skin is expected to drive demand for skin lightning products. Companies operating in the skin care segment are launching new skin lightning products, which is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in 2018, Amway India, entered the men’s skin whitening product market and launched a new cream developed specially for the Indian market, among other products under its brand of grooming products for men, Dynamite.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global glutathione market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2020-2027). The major factor driving glutathione market growth include various health benefits associated with consumption of glutathione. Glutathione is an important antioxidant in the human body, and helps in reducing oxidative stress in the body, reduces cell damage in alcoholic and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, improves insulin resistance and fat burning, and also helps in reducing symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, improving quality of life in people with Parkinson’s disease.

Among application, nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Key drivers for growth of the nutraceutical segment is associated health benefits of its consumption such as delay in aging process, supports functions of the body, provides prevention from chronic diseases, and increases life expectancy. Furthermore, consumption of nutraceutical is expected to aid in maintaining health of an individual and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, and various others. Another factor expected to drive growth of the segment include increasing micronutrient deficiency among individuals. According to Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) conducted by Indian Government between 2016-2018, less than nine per cent of children aged 6-23 received iron-rich foods.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global glutathione market include Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Shandong Jincheng Biological Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., KOHJIN Life Sciences Co., Ltd., Shenzhen GSH Bio-Technology Co, Ltd, Kaiping Genuine Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nissor Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Key players are focusing on strategies such new product launches, in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2014, EuroPharma, Inc. (manufacturer of dietary supplements) launched Clinical Glutathione, an oral glutathione tablet to improve ratio of glutathione in human body.

Market Segmentation:

Global Glutathione Market, By Product Type: Reduced Glutathione Oxidized Glutathione

Global Glutathione Market, By Application: Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care & Cosmetics Others

Global Glutathione Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa







About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

