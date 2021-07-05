The Coconut Water Market is expected to grow by $ 2.01 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coconut Water Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944892/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on coconut water market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven health benefits of coconut water and product launches. In addition, health benefits of coconut water is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The coconut water market in US analysis includes product segment and distribution channel segment.



The coconut water market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sweetened coconut water

• Unsweetened coconut water



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Store

• Specialty stores

• Others



This study identifies the increasing investments in market as one of the prime reasons driving the coconut water market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on coconut water market in the US covers the following areas:

• Coconut water market in US sizing

• Coconut water market in US forecast

• Coconut water market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coconut water market in US vendors that include All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Harmless Harvest Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., MOJO Organics Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., and The Coca Cola Co. Also, the coconut water market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

