The Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 296.24 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period

Our report on the in-flight entertainment systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing air passenger traffic, increasing demand for media and connectivity for a better travel experience, and technological advancements and partnerships. In addition, increasing air passenger traffic is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The in-flight entertainment systems market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The in-flight entertainment systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardware

• Connectivity

• Content



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing trend of BYOD aboard aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the in-flight entertainment systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing capacity of geo satellites coupled with a decline in cost and ongoing development of IFEC and wireless-IFE will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on in-flight entertainment systems market covers the following areas:

• In-flight entertainment systems market sizing

• In-flight entertainment systems market forecast

• In-flight entertainment systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-flight entertainment systems market vendors that include Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Viasat Inc. Also, the in-flight entertainment systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

