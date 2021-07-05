As Flights Resume, J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport Partners with Commissionaires

SYDNEY, N.S., July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commissionaires Nova Scotia and J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport announce a formal, on-going partnership for the provision of security services.



Commissionaires have long been a vital resource at the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport. Commissionaires are responsible for the overall security of land, buildings, the terminal and the runway. They also handle medical emergencies in the terminal and oversee medevac flights. Commissionaires are often the first point of contact for visitors to Cape Breton and serve as ambassadors for the region.

In recognition of this dedication, the airport authority has partnered with Commissionaires Nova Scotia with an automatically renewing contract. The agreement will ensure good-paying jobs into the future for the veteran commissionaires providing security at the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport.

“As a community airport we recognize the value of community-based non-profits like Commissionaires Nova Scotia,” said Mike MacKinnon, Chief Executive Officer of J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport. “Commissionaires has supported us through an incredibly difficult period over the past 18 months, and we want to lock in this partnership as the skies reopen in our region.”

“This contract is a recognition of J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport’s confidence in our security team and the safety we provide for their employees, property and travellers,” said Geoff Hamilton, CEO of Commissionaires Nova Scotia. “The airport has partnered with us because we’re not just another security company. We provide exceptional service and value, but more importantly we support our local community, Canada’s veterans and our employees.”

About Commissionaires Nova Scotia:

Commissionaires is Canada’s premier security provider and a not-for-profit dedicated to providing employment opportunities for veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP. Commissionaires Nova Scotia is an independent member of the Commissionaires federation and employs more than 1,400 Nova Scotians serving government and the private sector in a wide range of roles. Its services include security officers, remote monitoring and surveillance, mobile patrol, threat risk assessment, bylaw enforcement, identification and fingerprinting services, background screening, investigations, and security and safety training. Clients include some of Nova Scotia’s most recognizable private and public sector institutions.

About J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport:

Whether visiting family, following your vacation dreams, golfing our world class courses, or travelling for business – the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport is your Cape Breton Island Gateway, connecting you to the world with convenient one stop connections through Toronto, Halifax and seasonally over Montreal. The world awaits!

The Sydney Airport Authority is committed to the betterment of its community and the local economy by providing quality, safe, and accessible aviation services and facilities for the traveling public and for the people and businesses of Cape Breton Island.

