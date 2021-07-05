The Global Industrial Wireless Market is expected to grow by $ 2.70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Wireless Market in Process Industries 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877121/?utm_source=GNW

70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial wireless market in process industries provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in installation and retrofit costs and the growing use of machine-to-machine (M2M) services across industries. In addition, the reduction in installation and retrofit costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial wireless market in process industries analysis includes the technology and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial wireless market in process industries is segmented as below:

By Technology

• WLAN

• WirelessHART

• WiMAX

• Others



By End-user

• OGPI

• Power industry

• Water and wastewater industry

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the enhancing connectivity in businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial wireless market in process industries growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial wireless market in process industries covers the following areas:

• Industrial wireless market in process industries sizing

• Industrial wireless market in process industries forecast

• Industrial wireless market in process industries industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial wireless market in process industries vendors that include ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the industrial wireless market in process industries analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

