Greece - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

The pandemic contributed to one of the largest falls in GDP in Europe in 2020, largely caused by the collapse of tourism (a mainstay of the economy) as well as a severe decline in trade. The effects of the pandemic are expected to be felt further into 2021, and though the IMF predicts positive growth for the year, this is predicated on the uncertain control of Covid-19 allowing for a resumption of trade and social movement.





Despite these difficulties, Greece is focussed on fulfilling Europe’s Digital Agenda 2025 ambitions, by which fast broadband services will be available nationally. This in turn will support a range of projects related to the digital economy. Efforts will be needed to boost fibre penetration, which remains very low by regional standards. However, investment among operators has been encouraged by government programs aimed at improving services in rural areas.







The late-2020 multi-spectrum auction has also enabled the country’s three mobile network operators to launch commercial 5G services. It is expected that their networks will provide 60% population coverage with 5G by the end of 2021.







The continuing evolution of the market, with a focus on multi-service offerings, has encouraged United Group (owner of the fixed-service provider Nova) to consider a move into the mobile sector. The company’s planned MVNO Nova Mobile failed to take off, leaving the possibility of a move on the MNO Wind Hellas.





Key Developments:



Vodafone CR enters into talks with CEZ, potentially to cooperate in offering services;

O2 CR expands 5G service;

CETIN commits to extending GPON fibre to one million premises by 2027;

Regulator completes multi-spectrum auction for 5G, raising CZK5.596 billion;

Czech MNOs progress with closing down 3G services;

Report update includes the regulator’s monitoring report to December 2020, annual report and market reports for 2019, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q1 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.