Global Grape Seed Extract Market to Reach US$ 225.7 Million by 2027; owing to rising awareness of its health benefits, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global grape seed extract market was valued at US$ 133.5 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Grape Seed Extract Market:

Companies have been investing in product innovations with respect to the grape seed extracts market. For instance, in France, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation launched a ‘Super fruit grape seed extract’ derived from Champagne grape seeds. In addition, most of the nutraceutical as well as dietary supplements contain the powdered form of grape seed extracts. Consumers prefer the powdered form of grape seed extracts as it is affordable and convenient to use. For instance, a U.K.-based company Bulk Powder launched seed extract powder made from red grapes, which can be even be consumed by gluten- and lactose-intolerant consumers. Moreover, rising demand for grape seed extract in pharmaceutical industry is the current trend for the target market growth. The grape seed extract is included in nutritional supplements. Such supplements are used for different purposes, such as for cardiovascular support, for cosmetic purpose as well as for improving vision. For instance, an article published by Medical News Today, grape seed extract is available as a dietary supplement in a liquid form, tablets, or capsules. Supplements commonly contain between 50 and 100 milligrams (mg) of the extract.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global grape seed extract market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Powdered category of form type segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years as most nutraceutical as well as dietary supplements contain the powdered form of grape seed extracts. Also, consumers prefer this form as it is affordable and very convenient to use. For instance, For instance, a U.K.-based company Bulk Powder launched seed extract powder made from red grapes, which can be consumed by gluten- and lactose-intolerant consumers.

Consumer preference for grape seed extract in liquid form is also rising owing to its anti-parasitical, antibacterial, cytoprotective, antiviral, antifungal, and mucosa repairing properties. For instance, an article published by Medical News Today, the antioxidants in grape seed extract can potentially protect the blood vessels from becoming damaged, which may prevent high blood pressure. In addition, grape seed extracts can heal intestine diseases such as constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and colitis. The grape seed extract is usually included in supplements as it is a more economical way of gaining plant-based antioxidants. Such supplements are available for different purposes, such as cardiovascular support, beauty, and improving vision.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global grape seed extract market include Botanic Innovations LLC, Polyphenolics, NATUREX, Nexira, Augusto Bellinvia srl, Hunan NutraMax Inc., Jianhe Biotech Co., Ltd., Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Midas Pharma GmbH, and Bhooratna Agri Processors

Key players are conducting various studies to explore benefits of grape seed extract. For instance, in March 2021, Indena conducted a study on Enovita standardized grape seed extract derived from Vitis vinifera seeds with the aim of analyzing potential benefits of protection from cardiovascular disease.

Market Segmentation:

Global Grape Seed Extract Market, By Form Type: Powder Liquid Gel

Global Grape Seed Extract Market, By Application: Food & Beverages Personal Care Cosmetics Nutritional Supplements Pharmaceutical Others

Global Grape Seed Extract Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Europe By Country U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Sub-Region Middle East Africa



