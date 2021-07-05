On 4 May 2021, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 622. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 500 million in the period from 5 May 2021 to 13 August 2021 at latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 287,000 230,057,350 28 June 2021 8,000 860.51 6,884,083 29 June 2021 9,000 847.64 7,628,726 30 June 2021 9,000 844.22 7,597,938 01 July 2021 9,000 855.57 7,700,155 02 July 2021 9,000 856.83 7,711,515 Accumulated under the programme 331,000 267,579,767

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 649,785 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.65 % of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

