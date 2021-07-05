The Global Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market is expected to grow by $ 9.15 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828755/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on application specific IC (ASIC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for customizable ICs and integration of advanced technologies in smartphones. In addition, growing demand for customizable ICs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The application specific IC (ASIC) market analysis includes product segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The application specific IC (ASIC) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Smartphones

• TVs

• PCs

• Automotive

• Others



By Type

• Full-custom design

• Standard cell based

• Gate-array based



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for telecommunication applications as one of the prime reasons driving the application specific IC (ASIC) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on application specific IC (ASIC) market covers the following areas:

• Application specific IC (ASIC) market sizing

• Application specific IC (ASIC) market forecast

• Application specific IC (ASIC) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading application specific IC (ASIC) market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., and STMicroelectronics NV. Also, the application specific IC (ASIC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828755/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________