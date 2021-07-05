The Global Influenza Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by $ 401.89 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Influenza Diagnostics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796688/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on influenza diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for molecular diagnostics and growing geriatric population and high proportion of children population. In addition, growing demand for molecular diagnostics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The influenza diagnostics market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The influenza diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Academic and research centers

• Homecare



By Type

• Point-of-care testing

• Immunodiagnostics

• Molecular diagnostics



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising focus on prevention of pandemic influenza as one of the prime reasons driving the influenza diagnostics market growth during the next few years.



• Influenza diagnostics market sizing

• Influenza diagnostics market forecast

• Influenza diagnostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading influenza diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the influenza diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

