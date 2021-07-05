The Global Application Lifecycle Management Market is expected to grow by $ 1.84 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Lifecycle Management Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796592/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on application lifecycle management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as ALM drives productivity and quicker time to market, use of ALM provides improved cost savings, and ALM helps focus on real-time decision-making. In addition, ALM drives productivity and quicker time to market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The application lifecycle management market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The application lifecycle management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of next-generation ALM as one of the prime reasons driving the application lifecycle management market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for SaaS-based ALM and growing demand for integrated ALM will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on application lifecycle management market covers the following areas:

• Application lifecycle management market sizing

• Application lifecycle management market forecast

• Application lifecycle management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading application lifecycle management market vendors that include Atlassian Corp. Plc, Broadcom Inc., CollabNet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Perforce Software Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the application lifecycle management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

