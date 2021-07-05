The Global Application Management Services Market is expected to grow by $ 32.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Management Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04661558/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on application management services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need to enhance customer interaction, focus on real-time decision making, and ability of AMS offerings to enhance cost savings. In addition, increasing need to enhance customer interaction is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The application management services market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The application management services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Discrete AMS

• Embedded AMS



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for hosted AMS as one of the prime reasons driving the application management services market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of ready-made solutions and increasing demand for outsourcing services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on application management services market covers the following areas:

• Application management services market sizing

• Application management services market forecast

• Application management services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading application management services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the application management services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

