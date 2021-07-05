Bruce Power and Westario Power team up to explore carbon offset initiatives in Canada’s Clean Energy Frontier

Tiverton, ON, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westario Power Inc. and Bruce Power are teaming up to explore opportunities to deliver projects focused on removing and offsetting carbon emissions.

The two companies recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding which could pay dividends for residents of Grey, Bruce and Huron counties, including potential incentives to encourage the adoption of Electric Vehicles, which would lower carbon emissions and help Canada reach its Net Zero 2050 target.

“We’re excited to be collaborating with Westario and look forward to a partnership that expands clean energy use and involves residents and visitors coming to Grey, Bruce and Huron counties; the Clean Energy Frontier,” said Mike Rencheck, President and CEO of Bruce Power.

Earlier this year, Bruce Power announced a carbon offset program that will fund grassroots Net Zero initiatives that will both remove and offset carbon emissions. The initiative is part of the company’s commitment to produce Net Zero emissions from its site by 2027, while also playing a lead role in enabling a Net Zero Canada by 2050.

Jenny Alfandary, President and CEO of Westario Power, said she is confident that the partnership can achieve transformative results for our community.

“This partnership is a tangible sign of Westario Power’s focus on investing in community prosperity through innovation,” Alfandry said. “We power people’s lives and collaborating with Bruce Power to adapt to our changing world will help enhance the vitality of the communities that we proudly serve.”