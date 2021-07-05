IMARC's Procurement Resource- The Best Procurement Intel Combined with Dependable Support

Sheridan, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







With the rapidly changing market scenarios led by the rapid growth in urbanisation and industrialisation in emerging economies, technological advancements, changing government regulations, and unanticipated conditions like the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition in the market has become fierce. The only way to remain in the forefront position is to have comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge about the market and anticipating the trends that are expected to define your industry.



Procurement Resource, a leading procurement intelligence and consulting firm, helps you remain ahead of the curve by tracking the prices of commodities and the fluctuations within the demand-supply chains, along with providing the clients with the in-depth intelligence about the market dynamics. This ensures that our clients can make an informed decision regarding their sourcing techniques and ensure the optimum utilisation of their available resources. We assist you in overcoming procurement issues and realising instant cost reductions.

Thus, Procurement Resource provides crucial market knowledge and procurement solutions to its clients, helping their sourcing decisions with data-backed insights. The company gives clarity and openness to the customers' procurement activities, along with assisting them in operating with efficiency and conviction.





Price Trends

Procurement Resource presents the detailed price trends of over 500 products, that are frequently updated. The price trends cover the global and regional historical, latest, and forecast prices of the product. The comprehensive price trends further assess the various factors influencing the prices of the product, looking in-depth into the upstream and downstream markets, government regulations, import and export duties, and regional scenarios. The reports also evaluate the impact of capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments of the major producers on the prices of the commodities.

The company has recently updated the price trends of acetic acid. The price data is tied to a user-friendly graphing tool, which provides a wide range of functions. These functionalities of the tool include configuration of prices over the historical and forecast period for about 10 years, product movement across countries, customisation of currencies and units, and extraction of price data.





Acetic acid witnessed a spike in prices in Q1 2021, as documented by Procurement Resource,





due to the tight product supply caused by factory shutdowns and plant outages, especially in China and the US Gulf. The supply of Saudi-origin cargoes to India was significantly reduced, as allocations were prioritised for long-term consumers in Europe. China witnessed various shutdowns and plant outages in Shanghai Huayi Chemicals, Henan Shunda, Hualu Hengsheng, INEOS Petronas Acetyls, and Celanese plants. The winter storm in the US Gulf in February 2021 led to a decline in supply, both with the United States and Europe, which is dependent on imports of the product.

The price trends provided by Procurement Resource take into account such extenuating circumstances while estimating the price trends, along with keeping abreast with the anticipated changes in the regulatory and technological landscapes that might influence the market.









Production Cost

The production cost reports by Procurement Resource looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of commodities within diverse industries, ranging from agriculture to healthcare to packaging. The 300+ production cost reports provide insights about the key processes involved, detailed analysis about capital investments, operating cost analysis for the products, and the economics of different regions, along with plant capacities. The comprehensive reports analyse the production cost of the material, assessing the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. They further assess the feedstock movement, supply disruptions, raw material price variations, and import and export barriers, along with an overall impact of these factors on the final pricing of the product.

The report also assesses the latest developments within the relevant industries that might influence the costs of production, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource has released a new production cost report on urea, providing a detailed insight into the manufacturing process of urea via Bosch-Meiser urea process and via phosgene, along with the details of the flow of raw materials, capital investments, cost of operations, as well as the economics. The report analyses the latest developments in the industry and among the key players that might influence the production processes of the product. For instance, in January 2021, Urea production in China’s Hebei province faced disruptions amidst logistical issues relating to feedstock supply and urea distribution as renewed lockdown measures were announced to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Such developments might influence the production cost for players operating in the area.





Clientele Review

We, at Procurement Resource, provide cohesive and comprehensive data to our clients to help them make an informed decision during the crucial procurement stage. We provide detailed procurement, supply chain, and category insights to our wide range of clients, including large scale companies, small to medium-sized businesses, and start-ups. Our aim is to help our clients harness their optimal growth potential and maximise their profit margins with the help of our team of highly skilled analysts and consultants by leveraging data to understand the spend and risk factors, saving potential, cost reductions, and production cost breakup for supplier negotiations.

We recently exercised our expertise by aiding one of our clients significantly cut down on their packaging expenditure and also assured that there was no compromise on the high-quality of the data. A leading e-commerce brand dealing with beauty and wellness products, along with fragrance, makeup, and beauty appliances, wanted to enhance its packaging to garner more attention. The clients’ objective was to improve their packaging in order to make it relevant to the current demand and to meet the rising demand for appealing packaging. With thorough research and analysis, our team collected the trade data, along with the pricing information, and went through extensive discussions and conducted numerous interviews with the key suppliers in the industry. The team further validated the data with reliable industry experts and provided the clients all the sourcing data.

Procurement Resource provided the client with ample data to compete in the intense market competition with the best pricing as well as quality in the industry. The data procured for the project was detailed and insightful and is expected to continue to prove resourceful to the client in the years to come. Moreover, we, at Procurement Resource, provided further aid to the client in the implementation process to smoothen the transition to the market vendors.





Helping Mitigate the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted all industries as the virus compelled governments across the world to shut down or limit the operations of most industries and manufacturing plants to limit the spread of the pandemic. This led to severe disruptions in the production as well as supply of crucial commodities and their feedstock, along with logistical and trade disruptions.

In these uncertain times, we, at Procurement Resource, have helped our clients mitigate their losses by keeping them apprised about the rapidly changing market scenarios. We have further extended our support to our clients by communicating with the suppliers and negotiating with the vendors during these testing times, while ensuring that our clients do not accrue losses due to the supply and transportation chain disruptions as a fall out of the pandemic. Thus, we have honed our capabilities in supply chain intelligence to provide an up-to-date and reliable supplier identification, supplier mapping, supplier performances, supplier margins, and other developments related to the supply chains of relevant industries.





Related Reports:





Price Trends

Procurement Resource provides the price trends for chloroform with the use of a graphing tool, which covers a wide range of functionality including configuration of price in the historical and forecast period, price movements across regions, customisations according to price and units of the product.

Procurement Resource provides the price trends for menthol with the use of a graphing tool, which covers a wide range of functionality including configuration of price in the historical and forecast period, price movements across regions, customisations according to price and units of the product.

Procurement Resource provides the price trends for acetone with the use of a graphing tool, which covers a wide range of functionality including configuration of price in the historical and forecast period, price movements across regions, customisations according to price and units of the product.

Procurement Resource provides the price trends for potassium chloride with the use of a graphing tool, which covers a wide range of functionality including configuration of price in the historical and forecast period, price movements across regions, customisations according to price and units of the product.

Procurement Resource provides the price trends for phosphoric acid with the use of a graphing tool, which covers a wide range of functionality including configuration of price in the historical and forecast period, price movements across regions, customisations according to price and units of the product.









Production Cost

Procurement Resource provides the production cost of phosphoric acid, covering the capital investment, operating cost, and economics in different regions, with its production process via Phosphate Rock (Dihydrate Wet Process), Phosphate Rock (Hemihydrate Wet Process), Phosphorus, Phosphate Rock (Thermal Process), and Phosphate Rock (Hydrochloric Acid Route).





Procurement Resource provides the production cost of sodium hypochlorite, covering the capital investment, operating cost, and economics in different regions, with its production process via Slaked Lime and Cl2 (Sodium Method), Sodium Chloride (Membrane Process), and Sodium Chloride (Membrane Process).





Procurement Resource provides the production cost of sulphuric acid, covering the capital investment, operating cost, and economics in different regions, with its production process via Sulphur (Double-Contact Process), Sulphur (Single-Contact Process), Iron Pyrite Gases, H2S Gases, Spent Acid (Double-Contact Process), Spent Acid (Wet Gas Sulfuric Acid Process), and Tail Gas.





Procurement Resource provides the production cost of sorbitol, covering the capital investment, operating cost, and economics in different regions, with its production process via hydrogenation.





Procurement Resource provides the production cost of calcium carbonate, covering the capital investment, operating cost, and economics in different regions, with its production process via Limestone, Lime and Carbon Dioxide, and Lime and Soda Ash.









About Us:

Procurement Resource ensures that our clients remain at the vanguard of their industries by providing actionable procurement intelligence with the help of our expert analysts, researchers, and domain experts. Our team of highly seasoned analysts undertake extensive research to provide our customers with the latest and up-to-date market reports, cost-models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which aid in simplifying the procurement process for our clientele. We work with a diverse range of procurement teams across industries to get real-time data and insights that can be effectively implemented by our customers. We also track the prices and production costs of an extensive range of goods and commodities, thus, providing you with the updated and reliable data. We, at Procurement Resource, with the help of the latest and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, help our clients understand the supply chain, procurement, and industry climate, so that they can form strategies which ensure their optimum growth.