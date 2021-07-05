UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH EMPOWERS FACULTY AND STUDENTS WITH D2L BRIGHTSPACE

Kitchener, Waterloo , July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the University of Guelph is harnessing the Brightspace platform to design, develop and deliver high-quality learning experiences. The University has successfully navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to make learning more accessible to students.

For more than two decades, the University of Guelph has incorporated online learning into their continuum of teaching, making courses more accessible to learners of all backgrounds. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the University was well-prepared with scalable and sustainable solutions. Using the Brightspace platform, the University creates engaging content and ensures faculty and staff have the tools they need to succeed – during the pandemic and beyond.

“To attract and retain students, it’s critical that we offer a full, engaging university experience – even if they can’t be on campus,” said Michelle Fach, Executive Director, Open Learning and Educational Support (OpenEd) at the University of Guelph. “For more than 20 years, we’ve worked collaboratively with D2L to help transform teaching and learning. Our high-quality online offerings continue to set us apart from other universities, and the Brightspace platform is a key component in delivering them.”

Using Brightspace technology, the University of Guelph has:

Made courses more accessible to students who require flexibility and can’t attend classes in person

Engaged faculty with resources to support their transition to technology-enabled teaching

Realized a 125% increase in some online non-degree programs in Summer and Fall 2020





“As we prepare for our annual Fusion conference in July 2021, we’re celebrating our customers and the ways in which they are changing the world,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “The University of Guelph was our very first customer and we are so proud of what we’ve accomplished together for more than 20 years to make sure Brightspace meets – and exceeds – the expectations of faculty and students.”

To learn more about the exciting work that the University of Guelph is doing, click here.

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success and helping to prepare them for what comes next.



It gives faculty across your institution tools they’re going to love, makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online. D2L Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a pedagogically rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. It also makes it easier to do assessment and give feedback.



D2L Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for educators to reach every learner.



D2L Brightspace has won multiple industry awards , including the #1 LMS Technology for next generation online teaching and learning. To learn more, visit D2L for Higher Education .

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

