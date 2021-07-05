The Global Industrial Turbocharger Market is expected to grow by USD 1.22 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Turbocharger Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068962/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on industrial turbocharger market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent emission regulations, mechanization of agriculture and growth in the agriculture machinery market, and growing benefits of industrial turbochargers over aspirated engines. In addition, stringent emission regulations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial turbocharger market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial turbocharger market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Mining and construction equipment

• Agriculture equipment

• Oil and gas industry

• Power industry

• Marine industry



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in adoption of additive manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial turbocharger market growth during the next few years. Also, predictive maintenance strategy and the advent of hybrid turbochargers for marine engines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial turbocharger market covers the following areas:

• Industrial turbocharger market sizing

• Industrial turbocharger market forecast

• Industrial turbocharger market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial turbocharger market vendors that include ABB Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., and Wabtec Corp. Also, the industrial turbocharger market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

