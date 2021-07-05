The Global Autoclave Market is expected to grow by $ 497.42 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoclave Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03712206/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the autoclave market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing surgical procedures coupled with the sterilization of medical devices, growing demand for autoclave equipment to prevent HAIs, and increasing need for waste management in healthcare facilities due to COVID-19. In addition, increasing surgical procedures coupled with the sterilization of medical devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The autoclave market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The autoclave market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare facilities and diagnostic laboratories

• PBMD

• Academic and research institutes



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the autoclave market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing healthcare spending and the adoption of robotics in autoclaving will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on autoclave market covers the following areas:

• Autoclave market sizing

• Autoclave market forecast

• Autoclave market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autoclave market vendors that include Astell Scientific, Benchmark Scientific Inc., Getinge Group, Johnson & Johnson, LTE Scientific Ltd., MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, PHC Holdings Corp., STERIS Plc, Tuttnauer, and Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd. Also, the autoclave market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

