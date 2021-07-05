The Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market is expected to grow by USD 1.99 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03471813/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the industrial wearable devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the augmented growth of IoT and the increasing use of wearable scanners across industries. In addition, the augmented growth of IoT is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial wearable devices market analysis includes the product, end-user, and application segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial wearable devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wrist computers

• Ring scanners

• Smart terminals

• Smart glasses



By End-user

• Transportation and logistics

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others



By Application

• Warehouse management

• Training and simulation

• Service and maintenance



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial wearable devices market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial wearable devices market covers the following areas:

• Industrial wearable devices market sizing

• Industrial wearable devices market forecast

• Industrial wearable devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial wearable devices market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., DAQRI LLC, EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., and OM Digital Solutions Corp. Also, the industrial wearable devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



