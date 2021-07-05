The Global Formic Acid Market is expected to grow by $ 208.72 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Formic Acid Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03095457/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the formic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for formic acid as a preservative and silage preservation and ban on antibiotics bolstering market demand. In addition, the rising demand for formic acid as a preservative is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The formic acid market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The formic acid market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Agriculture and animal feed

• Leather

• Textile

• Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand for natural rubber as one of the prime reasons driving the formic acid market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on formic acid market covers the following areas:

• Formic acid market sizing

• Formic acid market forecast

• Formic acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading formic acid market vendors that include BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., Haviland Enterprises Inc., Kemira Oyj, LUXI Group Co. Ltd., NuGenTec, Perstorp Holding AB, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the formic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

