The Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 6.32 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03009247/?utm_source=GNW

32 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Our report on industrial wastewater treatment equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in world energy demand and rapid industrialization. In addition, the increase in world energy demand is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the stringent environmental regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial wastewater treatment equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial wastewater treatment equipment market covers the following areas:

• Industrial wastewater treatment equipment market sizing

• Industrial wastewater treatment equipment market forecast

• Industrial wastewater treatment equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial wastewater treatment equipment market vendors that include Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Xylem Inc. Also, the industrial wastewater treatment equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03009247/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________