Progress Continues on Sienna’s New North Bay Care Community

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living leaders hosted Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, at the site of its future long-term care home to be constructed in North Bay, Ontario.



Located on the site of the former St. Joseph’s General Hospital, the new care community will eventually replace Sienna’s existing care home community in North Bay, Waters Edge Care Community.

The new care community will be comprised of five unique home areas, in a building designed to the newest industry standards, including infection prevention and control considerations, in-room air conditioning, and flexible activity spaces, all within a home-like setting where residents can enjoy the best quality of life. The care community will feature a total of 160 beds once complete.

“It is both a great privilege and great responsibility to care for and serve Canada’s seniors, ensuring they live with the utmost comfort, dignity and respect,” said Sienna President and CEO Nitin Jain. “Sienna has been working hard to ensure this new site will be a great resource and community asset to the people of North Bay. My thanks to the Government of Ontario and to the City of North Bay for all their work and support on this project. We wouldn’t be here today without them.”

“We made an unbreakable promise to fix our long-term care sector, and today we take another step towards delivering on that commitment,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Protecting our loved ones and ensuring they receive the level of care they deserve is at the heart of everything we do.”

“This government is repairing and rebuilding Ontario’s long-term care sector after decades of neglect,” said Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care. “That is why we are investing in projects like Waters Edge Care Community and making good on our plan to build 30,000 new long-term care spaces in ten years.”

"The new Waters Edge Care Community facility is great news for seniors and their families in our community,” said Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing. “It is just one example of how our government is investing in the infrastructure, people and services needed to ensure long-term care residents in Nipissing receive the care they need in a safe, modern place they can call home.”

With an investment of $55 Million, Sienna is proud that this will be a significant project in the North Bay area, creating jobs and economic development over the course of the project. Work is progressing on the development and construction of the new care community, and further updates will be shared with the North Bay and Waters Edge communities in the months ahead.

Sienna’s development plans not only include the redevelopment of its Class C long-term care homes, but also the development of new retirement residences with joint-venture partners and expansion projects at existing retirement residences with surplus land.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX: SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 13,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

