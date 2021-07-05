Fnac Darty: Half yearly achievement report on Fnac Darty share quotations liquidity mandate

English French

Ivry, July 5th 2021

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Oddo Corporate Finance signed on September, 25th 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June, 30th 2021:

73,751 shares

2,501,296.08€

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

97,750 shares

360,967.54€

CONTACT



ANALYSTS / INVESTORS



Stéphanie Laval stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)1 55 21 52 53 Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

Attachment