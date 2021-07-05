Touax: half year statement of the liquidity contract

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 30 June 2021:

-        Number of shares: 7,484
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €65.145,77

During the first half of 2021, a total of:

PURCHASE87,198 shares€805,089.73 €1,177 transactions
SALE83,804 shares€777,632.57 €1,106 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 31 December 2020, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 4,090
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €92,602.93

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 0
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in first half 2021

 PurchaseSale
 Number of transactions executedNumber of shares tradedShare capital (€)Number of transactions executedNumber of shares tradedShare capital (€)
TOTAL1 17787 198805 089,731 10683 804777 632,57
04/01/2021810389492,7283473205,72
05/01/202198367695,823002754
06/01/202199138289,4000
07/01/202164854379,2111138212715,37
08/01/202166345758,0542782622,01
11/01/202114114110300,38000
12/01/202165865234,567102913,64
13/01/202131691499,3375524921,69
14/01/202198767760,6665504904,52
15/01/202129231219737,08000
18/01/202100028227719766,64
19/01/202188647957,0924196518230,09
20/01/202114113710403,3221501387,01
21/01/2021107326644,51126495964,05
22/01/20211611309973,7273302925,38
25/01/202122128711203,461110959623,96
26/01/202143042590,9946115241,04
27/01/2021104443750,9176065290,68
28/01/2021128827268,333502893
29/01/202174633777,887506185,03
01/02/202112148511872,87147506167,03
02/02/202100035196416897,67
03/02/202165184659,6253503185
04/02/202100011120811132,57
05/02/202152722566,671410059517,25
08/02/2021119,78238708511,82
09/02/2021149259014,96106005893,5
10/02/202113163115710,28136996800,71
11/02/202112108410364,23108508135,01
12/02/202116110610525,2531171116,52
15/02/202100024155314844,82
16/02/202133002910127657427,16
17/02/202113114611041,71107126901,34
18/02/202198618367,71105705587,03
19/02/20210002410049881,87
22/02/202121381386,945956055,49
23/02/2021118999059,4953263292,67
24/02/202117102110193,5684004017,52
25/02/202153153153,6916123512470,29
26/02/202122215421067,8416143614161,98
01/03/2021159409303,5642512486,91
02/03/202124175917219,7344504422,02
03/03/202126154414795,84000
04/03/2021146926468,6165224882,37
05/03/202171231153,0126207319632,97
08/03/202183833687,7939257025023,06
09/03/2021209869748,1986586530,19
10/03/202176676614,9117135913574,64
11/03/202113107310873,351199010077,21
12/03/202120193219391,112110511175,75
15/03/2021000126356454,52
16/03/202154004037,5233253347,5
17/03/202116160615912,2511001005
18/03/202194754677,6116107010753,39
19/03/20219107110578,59139389297,27
22/03/2021000167617688,31
23/03/202109099158,3607207329,53
24/03/202132652649,3158228458,71
25/03/202124204320247,9777607797,52
26/03/202123169616343,5109248773,38
29/03/202115152514166,18148547996,34
30/03/20212400372823208220214,55
31/03/2021125965850,471961952,12
01/04/202163503401,2753293257,1
06/04/202121651614,39106296165,21
07/04/2021137367161,2152652605,61
08/04/202100083723626,7
09/04/2021105195011,9852502418
12/04/202116133412718,6221361299,6
13/04/2021146145826,4355485227,43
14/04/2021129398825,1972312172,99
15/04/202197977408,0484884562,6
16/04/202114130312009,3665615187,4
19/04/202199088187,874964533,54
20/04/202192942626,3992292024,73
21/04/202165244584,21148747694,78
22/04/2021438338,9682672401,61
23/04/2021144093705,74115404918,32
26/04/2021248978090,454113724,89
27/04/2021127196433,8361691522,98
28/04/202166555852,6229293626785,72
29/04/202113141012899,6773263066,62
30/04/202124143812859,1722021838,36
03/05/2021000168177327,43
04/05/2021000138207434,53
05/05/202145344838,259598724,02
06/05/20211510259265,952892630,42
07/05/202114126211303,4816136712290,83
10/05/20210000185717088,49
11/05/202116135012503,9798728103,67
12/05/2021246515999,8121761629,76
13/05/202121221319873,6345484941,97
14/05/202154404002,1174944507,26
17/05/2021179408261,4796055333,74
18/05/202122157613634,4593122722,82
19/05/202165834918,3654754010
20/05/202136165238,1616180915406,53
21/05/2021106275365,5542662283,61
24/05/202153623088,8753793249,36
25/05/202185224440,1362362014,07
26/05/202115120410142,9856305337,93
27/05/202100053502936,01
28/05/2021106525442,05710789030,3
31/05/2021190750,6109658154,64
01/06/202100095334608,9
02/06/2021000169888727,1
03/06/202154143641,9267536635,44
04/06/202174834294,1688447487,71
07/06/202177116333,853573188,51
08/06/2021219378282,24396858,44
09/06/202131471290,66108157193,27
10/06/2021410087842792457,35
11/06/202111301149,264413915,95
14/06/20212653,8854203774,79
15/06/2021105474893,1963002694
16/06/2021118137199,77150445
17/06/2021147566613,11000
18/06/2021113893367,4622362069,58
21/06/202187096040,6894063480,6
22/06/202121801540,863342874,7
23/06/202163262787,42115992,3
24/06/2021242358,6842752356,5
25/06/2021111094646195336,4
28/06/2021210086644473893,91
29/06/2021173629,2674654036,2
30/06/2021113553070,89000

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

