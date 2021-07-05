Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

English French

CEGEDIM

Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43

Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 5th 2021

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

- 13,700 shares

- € 16,231.64

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 211

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,935 shares for € 169,206.53

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,451 shares for € 137,931.72

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 12,216 shares

- € 47,506.45

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 263

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,940 shares for € 210,114.37

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,749 shares for € 124,029.33

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 250,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

o0o

Sell Side

Number of executions



Number of shares



Traded volume in EUR

211 5,451 137,931.72

4 99 2,524.50

2 6 153.72

2 11 285.01

6 149 3,918.70

6 150 4,009.50

2 20 546.00

4 43 1,165.73

2 150 3,825.00

1 30 777.00

- - -

- - -

2 20 512.00

- - -

- - -

- - -

2 110 2,715.90

- - -

7 355 8,385.10

3 20 471.20

1 25 595.00

2 69 1,637.37

2 11 267.30

- - -

2 10 237.10

2 25 595.00

1 9 218.70

2 40 977.20

3 120 2,972.40

2 50 1,217.50

3 50 1,240.00

- - -

2 100 2,380.00

- - -

- - -

- - -

1 1 23.20

- - -

1 25 570.00

- - -

5 250 6,060.00

- - -

- - -

1 25 575.00

- - -

1 25 605.00

2 230 5,566.00

2 50 1,220.00

6 375 9,176.25

3 210 5,334.00

4 75 1,950.00

1 25 647.50

Sell Side

Number of executions



Number of shares



Traded volume in EUR

211 5,451 137,931.72

- - -

1 25 630.00

- - -

- - -

4 75 1,835.25

- - -

- - -

- - -

6 100 2,479.00

9 175 4,550.00

2 125 3,281.25

6 150 3,967.50

3 80 2,113.60

3 35 942.55

10 536 14,547.04

2 25 687.50

2 105 2,859.15

1 10 272.00

1 5 135.50

7 85 2,299.25

3 25 681.25

- - -

1 25 640.00

2 35 892.85

3 12 303.12

3 100 2,510.00

- - -

- - -

3 74 1,805.60

5 61 1,518.29

2 24 598.80

1 1 24.30

1 1 24.30

2 11 270.60

2 26 632.06

- - -

1 5 120.75

3 85 2,075.70

1 50 1,200.00

2 26 631.80

3 63 1,603.98

2 25 640.00

3 167 4,251.82

1 1 25.40

6 50 1,272.50

2 11 278.08

- - -

2 2 51.00

1 1 25.50

1 25 625.00

1 1 24.55





Buy Side







Number of Number of Traded volume executions shares in EUR



Total 213 6,935 169,206.53 23/06/2021 - - - 24/06/2021 1 25 622.50 25/06/2021 1 1 25.15 29/06/2021 2 25 621.25 30/06/2021 2 125 3,006.25

Attachment