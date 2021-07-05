Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

| Source: Cegedim SA Cegedim SA

Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE

CEGEDIM

Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43
Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 5th 2021

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

-        13,700 shares
-        € 16,231.64

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213

-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 211

-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,935 shares for € 169,206.53

-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,451 shares for € 137,931.72

As a reminder :

•        the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

-        12,216 shares
-        € 47,506.45

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 263

-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213

-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,940 shares for € 210,114.37

-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,749 shares for € 124,029.33

•        the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-        0 shares
-        € 250,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

o0o

Sell Side

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

211        5,451        137,931.72

4        99        2,524.50

2        6        153.72

2        11        285.01

6        149        3,918.70

6        150        4,009.50

2        20        546.00

4        43        1,165.73

2        150        3,825.00

1        30        777.00

-        -        -

-        -        -

2        20        512.00

-        -        -

-        -        -

-        -        -

2        110        2,715.90

-        -        -

7        355        8,385.10

3        20        471.20

1        25        595.00

2        69        1,637.37

2        11        267.30

-        -        -

2        10        237.10

2        25        595.00

1        9        218.70

2        40        977.20

3        120        2,972.40

2        50        1,217.50

3        50        1,240.00

-        -        -

2        100        2,380.00

-        -        -

-        -        -

-        -        -

1        1        23.20

-        -        -

1        25        570.00

-        -        -

5        250        6,060.00

-        -        -

-        -        -

1        25        575.00

-        -        -

1        25        605.00

2        230        5,566.00

2        50        1,220.00

6        375        9,176.25

3        210        5,334.00

4        75        1,950.00

1        25        647.50

Sell Side

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

211        5,451        137,931.72

-        -        -

1        25        630.00

-        -        -

-        -        -

4        75        1,835.25

-        -        -

-        -        -

-        -        -

6        100        2,479.00

9        175        4,550.00

2        125        3,281.25

6        150        3,967.50

3        80        2,113.60

3        35        942.55

10        536        14,547.04

2        25        687.50

2        105        2,859.15

1        10        272.00

1        5        135.50

7        85        2,299.25

3        25        681.25

-        -        -

1        25        640.00

2        35        892.85

3        12        303.12

3        100        2,510.00

-        -        -

-        -        -

3        74        1,805.60

5        61        1,518.29

2        24        598.80

1        1        24.30

1        1        24.30

2        11        270.60

2        26        632.06

-        -        -

1        5        120.75

3        85        2,075.70

1        50        1,200.00

2        26        631.80

3        63        1,603.98

2        25        640.00

3        167        4,251.82

1        1        25.40

6        50        1,272.50

2        11        278.08

-        -        -

2        2        51.00

1        1        25.50

1        25        625.00

1        1        24.55

  

Buy Side

 

Number of        Number of        Traded volume executions                shares                in EUR
 

Total        213        6,935        169,206.53
23/06/2021---
24/06/2021125622.50
25/06/20211125.15
29/06/2021225621.25
30/06/202121253,006.25

Attachment


Attachments

CEGEDIM_Bilan_semestriel_20210630_EN