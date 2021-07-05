Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

CEGEDIM
Paris, July 5th 2021
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:
- 13,700 shares
- € 16,231.64
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 211
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,935 shares for € 169,206.53
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,451 shares for € 137,931.72
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
- 12,216 shares
- € 47,506.45
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 263
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,940 shares for € 210,114.37
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,749 shares for € 124,029.33
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
211 5,451 137,931.72
4 99 2,524.50
2 6 153.72
2 11 285.01
6 149 3,918.70
6 150 4,009.50
2 20 546.00
4 43 1,165.73
2 150 3,825.00
1 30 777.00
- - -
- - -
2 20 512.00
- - -
- - -
- - -
2 110 2,715.90
- - -
7 355 8,385.10
3 20 471.20
1 25 595.00
2 69 1,637.37
2 11 267.30
- - -
2 10 237.10
2 25 595.00
1 9 218.70
2 40 977.20
3 120 2,972.40
2 50 1,217.50
3 50 1,240.00
- - -
2 100 2,380.00
- - -
- - -
- - -
1 1 23.20
- - -
1 25 570.00
- - -
5 250 6,060.00
- - -
- - -
1 25 575.00
- - -
1 25 605.00
2 230 5,566.00
2 50 1,220.00
6 375 9,176.25
3 210 5,334.00
4 75 1,950.00
1 25 647.50
Buy Side
Number of Number of Traded volume executions shares in EUR
Total 213 6,935 169,206.53
|23/06/2021
|24/06/2021
|1
|25
|622.50
|25/06/2021
|1
|1
|25.15
|29/06/2021
|2
|25
|621.25
|30/06/2021
|2
|125
|3,006.25
