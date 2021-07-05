French English

Paris, July 1st 2021

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

- 26,895 shares

- € 262,835.71

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 160

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 111

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 55,330 shares for € 406,240.84

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 46,543 shares for € 347,382.82

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 18,108 shares

- € 321,693.73

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 117

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 140

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 38,830 shares for € 278,403.87

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 46,015 shares for € 335,302.51

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 28,440 shares

- € 49,007.93

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.





