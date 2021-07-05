Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES

English French

Villers-lès-Nancy, 5 July 2020 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED

TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF 29 JUNE 2021

Number of shares comprising the share capital : 15,174,125

Number of shares with voting rights : 15,019,318

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail : 12,635,083

Despite the continuing health crisis linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, in light of the number of persons normally present at the Company’s general meetings and the characteristics of the meeting rooms of the Company’s registered office on the one hand, and the goal of promoting dialogue with shareholders on the other hand, the Board of Directors wanted to provide for the possibility of permitting physical in-person attendance of shareholders at the Company’s general meeting.

The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:

Resolutions Results of the votes RESOLUTION ONE Approval of the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 Resolution adopted by: 12,628,606 votes in favour

4,000 votes against

2,477 abstentions RESOLUTION TWO Discharge of Directors and discharge of the Statutory Auditors for the performance of their engagement Resolution adopted by: 12,509,886 votes in favour

122,720 votes against

2,477 abstentions RESOLUTION THREE Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020 Resolution adopted by: 12,628,606 votes in favour

4,000 votes against

2,477 abstentions RESOLUTION FOUR Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend Resolution adopted by: 12,634,235 votes in favour

848 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION FIVE

Agreements and commitments governed by Articles L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code Resolution adopted by (*): 2,285,272 votes in favour

208,425 votes against

420 abstentions RESOLUTION SIX Renewal of Ms. Marie-Louise LIGER' s term of office as Director Resolution adopted by: 11,296,729 votes in favour

1,336,017 votes against

2,337 abstentions RESOLUTION SEVEN Renewal of Mr. Dominique PAUTRAT’s term of office as Director



Resolution adopted by:



11,486,915 votes in favour

1,145,831 votes against

2,337 abstentions RESOLUTION EIGHT Renewal of Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON’s term of office as Director Resolution adopted by: 10,747,121 votes in favour

1,885,625 votes against

2,337 abstentions RESOLUTION NINE Approval of information on the compensation of each corporate officer (Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code) Resolution adopted by: 12,048,307 votes in favour

586,566 votes against

210 abstentions RESOLUTION TEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2020 to Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution adopted by: 12,634,463 votes in favour

200 votes against

420 abstentions RESOLUTION ELEVEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2020 to Mr. Dominique PAUTRAT, Managing Director Resolution adopted by: 10,766,361 votes in favour

1,706,175 votes against

162,547 abstentions RESOLUTION TWELVE Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2020 to Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Deputy Managing Director Resolution adopted by: 10,620,251 votes in favour

1,852,285 votes against

162,547 abstentions RESOLUTION THIRTEEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2020 to Mr. Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy Managing Director Resolution adopted by: 10,620,251 votes in favour

1,852,285 votes against

162,547 abstentions RESOLUTION FOURTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2021 Resolution adopted by: 12,634,463 votes in favour

410 votes against

210 abstentions RESOLUTION FIFTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer for 2021 Resolution adopted by: 10,526,050 votes in favour

1,946,696 votes against

162,337 abstentions RESOLUTION SIXTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for the Deputy Managing Directors for 2021 Resolution adopted by: 10,489,720 votes in favour

1,983,026 votes against

162,337 abstentions RESOLUTION SEVENTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for non-executive corporate officers for 2021 Resolution adopted by: 12,630,950 votes in favour

3,923 votes against

210 abstentions RESOLUTION EIGHTEEN Setting total annual compensation for Directors for 2021 Resolution adopted by: 12,569,673 votes in favour

65,200 votes against

210 abstentions RESOLUTION NINETEEN Authorisation by the Company to repurchase its own shares Resolution adopted by: 11,175,044 votes in favour

1,457,702 votes against

2,337 abstentions RESOLUTION TWENTY Powers for formalities Resolution adopted by: 12,635,083 votes in favour

0 vote against

0 abstention

(*) After deduction of excluded voting rights

Financial calendar:

Publication of H1 2021 Revenue: 4 August 2021.

4 August 2021. Publication of H1 2021 Results: 24 September 2021.

About Pharmagest Group:

With more than 1,100 employees acting as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label.

Eligible for the “long-only” Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME)

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: PMGI FP

For all the latest news go to www.pharmagest.com

Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest, LinkedIn and Facebook

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 – jean-yves.samson@lacooperativewelcoop.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment