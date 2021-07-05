Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES

Villers-lès-Nancy, 5 July 2020 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)
RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED
TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
OF 29 JUNE 2021
Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125
Number of shares with voting rights: 15,019,318
Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 12,635,083
Despite the continuing health crisis linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, in light of the number of persons normally present at the Company’s general meetings and the characteristics of the meeting rooms of the Company’s registered office on the one hand, and the goal of promoting dialogue with shareholders on the other hand, the Board of Directors wanted to provide for the possibility of permitting physical in-person attendance of shareholders at the Company’s general meeting.
The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:
(*) After deduction of excluded voting rights
Financial calendar:
- Publication of H1 2021 Revenue: 4 August 2021.
- Publication of H1 2021 Results: 24 September 2021.
