Innovation Studio Cluster Help to improve the quality of professional groups

Chongqing, China, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the beginning of this year, The "Yuyue Fleet" participated by Yu Zhiying from Class 1 of Big Data Technology and Application,School of Electronic Information, Engineering, Chongqing Business Vocational College, successfully won the Urban Ice and Snow Challenge Championship and the third runner-up of the cross-country ice and snow rally among 31 domestic and foreign teams in China Changchun (International) Driverless Car Ice and Snow Challenge.



Why is a vocational college located in the southwestern region able to compete with many well-known domestic undergraduate colleges and win the championship? All this benefits from the the reform practice of “collaborative” school-enterprise shared education platform which core conception of the “co-governance, co-construction, dynamic cooperation”and development of multi-type and cross-professional innovation studio clusters explored by the institute with the national “double highly” professional group-the Internet of Things application technology professional group construction project as the practical carrier.

The reform implementation team of the college implemented the “dual tutor” system of school-enterprise joint training through the formulation of studio cluster operation and management methods, and systematically eliminated the “two skins” of the two major functions of talent training and social service, which is for “co-governance” ; Fully consider the needs of both schools and enterprises, the two-way empowerment of schools and enterprises, jointly build practical courses and practical training cases, jointly develop technical services and social training projects, jointly build internal and external training bases, and jointly build professional competence standards, national technical standards, The certificate evaluation standard integrates the excellent talent training program and the social service technology program into a high degree of "co-construction".in the process of school-enterprise collaboration, the professional ability big data analysis platform is used as a real-time analysis method, and the Internet of Things The engineering personnel competency framework standard is a long-term update to follow, based on the international COMET professional competence assessment technology as the evaluation feedback basis, and the three tools are integrated to achieve the dynamic coordination and closed-loop correction of talent training and industrial development.

In addition, the college has also implemented a theoretical and practical integrated training model of school-enterprise interactive training, and has gradually formed a three-stage teaching model of "embedded work and learning, step by step".

Under the background of China's rapid development for more than 40 years to become the world's second largest economy, Chongqing Business Vocational College is working with many other vocational colleges to create the "Chinese characteristics" of vocational education in the world. It is not only necessary to build domestic first-class higher vocational colleges, but also strive to make unique contributions to the world's vocational education field.

