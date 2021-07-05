Disrupt Group Announces Additional Investment in Online Tourism Project for Bosnia and Herzegovina

Banja Luka, Bosnia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geared towards modernising the tourism industry in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tourism BiH’s online platform Bihy continues to expand, with further funding from Disrupt Group.

The ambitious multi-channel project offers travel and tourism businesses across the region unprecedented access to national and international audiences. Local companies can promote their products and services via a mobile app, well-established social media channels, and a multi-language online portal which is fast becoming the most popular tourism website in the region.

Businesses can update their content in real-time via an interactive web panel which allows them to manage calendars, availability, online payments and more, bringing Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tourism sector in line with modern, global standards and expectations.

To date, the project has hit a number of milestones. Highlights include:

The online portal (tourismbih.com) now covers 19 national destinations, and it’s the first time that a website of this kind, specifically optimised for international tourists, and integrating e-commerce, has covered such an extensive part of the country.

Fuelled by a viral social media campaign, the hashtag #bihy has generated incredible interest from both national and international travellers sharing their content. It’s one of the fastest growing in the region, with more than 16,000 posts to date.

Together, the Bihy social media and tourismbih.com website are now receiving over 1 million combined impressions per month, with the Instagram account now the largest of its kind in the country

According to Disrupt Group’s CEO, Bogdan Stevanovic, Tourism BiH/Bihy couldn’t have arrived sooner:

“The structure of the tourism sector in Bosnia and Herzegovina is incredibly disparate and siloed. There’s also a huge lack of information available for international tourists. Bihy aims to correct this. It brings everything – from travel advice to booking and ticket sales – into one, centralised place. It also addresses the urgent need for digitalisation – in other words, modernisation – which has been hindering sector growth in the region for some time now.”

The additional funding will propel the project into its second phase, which will involve the launch and distribution of educational material. This will include a learning and development platform which will support BiH businesses in the adoption of modern digital practises, and accelerate their recovery after the impact (on tourism) of COVID-19.

About Tourism BiH

Tourism BiH is a group of entrepreneurs and tourism professionals playing an important role in developing tourism as an industry in Bosnia and Herzegovina. With over a decade’s experience, we are raising the region’s profile worldwide and establishing modern, digital practises which are helping to expand its tourism economy. From holiday packages to cultural and heritage tours, to trekking, mountaineering, rafting, and tailor-made itineraries, the online infrastructure we are building offers a new, centralised way for our partners and clients to grow their business.

About Disrupt Group

Disrupt Group is a partnership of companies (which includes Tourism BiH) dedicated to bringing innovation to several sectors in Bosnia and Herzegovina through the creation of advanced commercial platforms, digitalisation and education.

Website: www.tourismbih.com

Media Details –

Company Name – Disrupt Group

Email - press@disrupt.ba

City – Banja Luka

Country - RS, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.









Attachment