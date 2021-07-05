Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market worth US$62.1 Billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Global Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Forecast 2021-2031: - Market Segment by Therapeutic Area (Genetic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Ophthalmic Disorders, Other Therapeutic Areas) Market Segment by Route of Administration (Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intradermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Other Delivery Methods) Market Segment by Type (Ribozyme, DNAzyme, Anti-Gene, Other Type) Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

Based on Visiongain’s lead expert: ‘The global antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market was valued atUS$15.98 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$62.1 billion by 2031. Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the first half period 2021-2026 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 15.4% in the other half period 2026-2031’.

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics has great potential to target specific genes of interest in the context of precision medicine. Optimization of enhanced delivery, specificity, affinity, and nuclease resistance with reduced toxicity is underway in different disease context. This report gives a complete overview of antisense therapy and highlights its potential.

Over the last few years, the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics has gained widespread attention due to the technological advancements and growth in understanding of the oligonucleotide therapeutics that inhabit the human body. Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 5 segmentations of the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market, with forecasts for 5 Therapeutic Area, 6 Route of Administration, 4 Types, each forecasted at a global, regional, and country level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Leading Players in the Market

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ANP)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Geron Corporation (Geron)

A SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market

therapeutics market Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics?

What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

What are the leading antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics? What are their revenues and latest developments?

What are some of the most prominent antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics currently in development?

currently in development? What are the main trends that will affect the world antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

