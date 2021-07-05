MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 28 June to 2 July 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 68,770 189.55 13.035.077 28 June 2021

29 June 2021

30 June 2021

1 July 2021

2 July 2021 400

500

500

400

100 209.79

212.00

212.40

209.38

210.00 83,916

106,000

106,200

83,752

21,000 Accumulated under the programme 70,670 13,435,945

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 28 June to 2 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 70,670 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.908% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365





Attachments